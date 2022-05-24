COVID-19

Logistics providers getting back to normal

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  22:05 UTC+8, 2022-05-24       0
Logistics service providers have shifted toward backup plans while making preparations for full recovery to keep import and export businesses running.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  22:05 UTC+8, 2022-05-24       0
Logistics providers getting back to normal
Ti Gong

Logistics service providers have shifted toward backup plans while making preparations for full recovery to keep import and export businesses running.

Ten warehouse staffers at Nippon Express Global Logistics (Shanghai) Co have returned in four batches to ensure operations since early May.

Four of its warehouses in the Pudong New Area have resumed operations. Two other facilities have not yet received approval to resume work.

As of last week, 10 of its 38 warehouse workers have been staying on site and it also made preparations for another 15 staffers with work permits to be ready to be dispatched to field work.

Since early April, it has also been helping with the transportation of medical equipment, integrated circuit components, semiconductor parts and automobile accessories before it was included in the first batch of trade companies with approval to resume operations.

It also adjusted its operations to ensure daily operations run smoothly despite temporary staff shortage.

"The restriction of warehouse facilities made it difficult for workers to keep personal hygiene and cleaning routines and we suggest that providing nearby hotels as accommodation for staffers would also greatly facilitate work resumption," said Ma Liping, deputy general manager of the company.

Also, some deliveries, including business materials, books and personal belongings are stranded due to the suspension of customs clearance process, adding to the challenges for Japanese companies to start their fiscal year in April this year, Ma said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Nippon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     