Logistics providers getting back to normal

Logistics service providers have shifted toward backup plans while making preparations for full recovery to keep import and export businesses running.

Ti Gong

Logistics service providers have shifted toward backup plans while making preparations for full recovery to keep import and export businesses running.

Ten warehouse staffers at Nippon Express Global Logistics (Shanghai) Co have returned in four batches to ensure operations since early May.

Four of its warehouses in the Pudong New Area have resumed operations. Two other facilities have not yet received approval to resume work.

As of last week, 10 of its 38 warehouse workers have been staying on site and it also made preparations for another 15 staffers with work permits to be ready to be dispatched to field work.



Since early April, it has also been helping with the transportation of medical equipment, integrated circuit components, semiconductor parts and automobile accessories before it was included in the first batch of trade companies with approval to resume operations.



It also adjusted its operations to ensure daily operations run smoothly despite temporary staff shortage.

"The restriction of warehouse facilities made it difficult for workers to keep personal hygiene and cleaning routines and we suggest that providing nearby hotels as accommodation for staffers would also greatly facilitate work resumption," said Ma Liping, deputy general manager of the company.

Also, some deliveries, including business materials, books and personal belongings are stranded due to the suspension of customs clearance process, adding to the challenges for Japanese companies to start their fiscal year in April this year, Ma said.