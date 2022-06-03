COVID-19

Residents warned about adverts for 'VIP' PCR tests

Authorities remind people not to trust any test scalpers, reaffirming it is illegal to conduct PCR tests for others.
Residents are advised not to trust people offering "VIP" services that do at-door PCR tests, and are reminded that test scalpers are illegal.

An online advisement promoting at-door PCR tests for individuals with accelerated results – 2,000 yuan (US$301) for a four-hour waiting period and 3,000 yuan for two hours to get a result – is simply a rumor.

The relevant medical companies and test centers said they only provide group services and there are strict standards for accelerated services: 200 yuan for a four-hour waiting period and 400 yuan for two hours.

Also, the authorities reminded people not to trust any test scalpers, reaffirming it is illegal to conduct PCR tests for others.

The online advertisement the promotes the so-called "VIP at-door PCR tests" for individuals with accelerated results

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
