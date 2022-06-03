Residents warned about adverts for 'VIP' PCR tests
Residents are advised not to trust people offering "VIP" services that do at-door PCR tests, and are reminded that test scalpers are illegal.
An online advisement promoting at-door PCR tests for individuals with accelerated results – 2,000 yuan (US$301) for a four-hour waiting period and 3,000 yuan for two hours to get a result – is simply a rumor.
The relevant medical companies and test centers said they only provide group services and there are strict standards for accelerated services: 200 yuan for a four-hour waiting period and 400 yuan for two hours.
Also, the authorities reminded people not to trust any test scalpers, reaffirming it is illegal to conduct PCR tests for others.