Cargo transport tops 4m tons on China-Laos Railway

Xinhua
  15:47 UTC+8, 2022-06-03       0
The China-Laos Railway, half a year into its operation, has delivered more than 4 million tons of freight as of Thursday, China's railway operator said.
Imaginechina

A freight train arrives in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, from Laos on May 10, 2022.

The China-Laos Railway, half a year into its operation, has delivered more than 4 million tons of freight as of Thursday, China's railway operator said.

The transport volume of cross-border cargo came in at 647,000 tons during the period, according to the China State Railway Group Co Ltd.

The train line also handled over 3.2 million passenger trips, said the operator.

Since December 2021, 21 Chinese regions have designated cross-border trains for freight transport along the railway, with goods including fertilizers, daily necessities, electronics and fruits.

As a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative, the 1,035-km China-Laos Railway connects China's Kunming with the Laotian capital Vientiane.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
