Authorities quash rumors of a second lockdown

Shanghai COVID-19 prevention and control authorities dismissed rumors that the city will go through another lockdown on June 20. Currently, the city has no such plan.

A police investigation found the rumors were started by a man surnamed Gao, who posted the false information in his family WeChat group. Gao claimed the source was delivery and ride-service companies.

Health authorities said Shanghai still has new cases every day, so people need to continue protecting themselves to prevent another resurgence.