Beijing reports 13 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported 13 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Thursday, said local authorities.

All the new infections were reported among those quarantined for observation, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Liu added that the current epidemic prevention and control work in Beijing is still at a critical stage.

Between June 9 and 3 pm Thursday, the city reported 351 infections, all related to the cluster outbreak at the Heaven Supermarket Bar in Chaoyang District.