COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local confirmed cases, 15 asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 15 imported infections were also reported on Sunday.

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 15 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and 8 imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

3 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.



21 local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 20 from the United States.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from the United Kingdom.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from Argentina via Germany.

The fourth patient is a Czech who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from the Czech Republic via Germany.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 15 from Canada.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 22 from the US.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 23 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 93 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 19 from France.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from Canada.

The third case is a Czech who arrived at the local airport on July 21 the Czech Republic via Germany.

The fourth case is a German who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from Germany.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from the US.

The sixth case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on July 22 from Canada.

The seventh case is a Briton who arrived at the local airport on July 23 from Canada.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 23 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 141 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 51 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 24, of all the 139 local confirmed cases, 123 have been discharged upon recovery and 40 are still hospitalized. A total of 595 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,866 imported cases, 4,805 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.