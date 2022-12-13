Rumors of COVID-19 subvariant's increased virality debunked

China's CDC denied online rumors that a new Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 named "Cerberus" is spreading more swiftly and with an even higher fatality rate.

The BQ.1.1 Omicron subvariant belongs to the first evolving generation of BA.1, which is the subvariant of BA.5 in the sixth generation.



All Omicron subvariants are presenting fading pathogenicity with a lower rate of infections and fatality, compared with the original novel coronavirus in 2020, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The BQ.1 subvariant of COVID-19 was initially observed in Nigeria, Africa, in June 2022. It was later found to spread across the Europe in September and Asia in October.

While 49 cases of BQ.1 and its subvariants have been found in nine provinces of China, there is no evidence of widespread domestically and no observation of increased clinical symptoms. BA.5.2 and BF.7, sub-branches of BA.5, are still the dominant COVID-19 variants at present.

Despite the spread of BA1.1 in the world, there is no report regarding the severe situation of BA1.1 infection in any country. Additionally, a recent animal study in Japan suggested that the BQ.1.1 subvariant may be equally or less pathogenic than BA.5.

The majority of infections of Omicron subvariants among the healthy population remain asymptomatic and mild.

The Chinese government will keep monitoring the evolving situation of Omicron variants and evaluating their effects, said the Chinese CDC.