China urges US to withdraw sanctions on officials

China urges the United States to withdraw its so-called sanctions on Chinese officials immediately, and stop interfering in Tibet affairs, a Chinese spokesperson said on Monday.

China urges the United States to withdraw its so-called sanctions on Chinese officials immediately, and stop interfering in Tibet affairs, a Chinese spokesperson said on Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin's remarks came after the United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two senior Chinese officials over what they called serious human rights abuse in Tibet Autonomous Region.

Wang said the US side imposed illegal sanctions on Chinese officials under domestic law and the pretext of so-called human rights issues in Tibet, which "grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, blatantly violates basic norms in international relations and gravely undermines China-US relations."

"China firmly opposes it and strongly condemns it," Wang said.

He said the United States has no right to impose unwarranted sanctions against other countries and is in no position to act as a "world policeman".

He said that China will take effective and resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.