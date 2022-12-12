User data to be deleted as itinerary card goes offline

The user data of China's COVID-19 itinerary card will be deleted at the same time when the application is retired on Tuesday.

The user data of the COVID-19 itinerary card will be deleted at the same time when the mobile phone application is retired on Tuesday to protect user privacy as per the law, China Telecom announced on Monday.

The Communications Itinerary Card is a public application which tracks whether someone has been to a high-risk area based on their phone signal. First launched in late February of 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has 900 million users and has been used more than 60 billion times, according to the website.