China to reopen border as COVID to be officially downgraded

China is set to cancel quarantine for international arrivals and scrap flight bans among the latest moves to further relax COVID controls.

China is set to cancel quarantine for international arrivals and scrap flight bans among the latest moves to further relax COVID controls.

The country's National Health Commission said in a statement late on Monday that starting from January 8, the management of COVID-19 will be downgraded from Class A to Class B.

Meanwhile, the term "novel coronavirus pneumonia" will be renamed as "novel coronavirus infection."

According to the statement, PCR testing and centralized quarantine for all inbound travelers upon entry will be canceled.

However, they are still required to take a PCR test 48 hours before departure and can only come to China if the results are negative, although there is no need to apply for a health code from Chinese embassies or consulates.

International flight bans will also be scrapped, according to the statement.