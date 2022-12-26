﻿
News / World

China calls for diplomatic efforts regarding JCPOA

Xinhua
  21:59 UTC+8, 2022-12-26       0
All parties need to stay committed to dialogue and negotiation and step up diplomatic efforts to bring the implementation of the JCPOA back on track at an early date.
Xinhua
  21:59 UTC+8, 2022-12-26       0

All parties need to stay committed to dialogue and negotiation and step up diplomatic efforts to bring the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) back on track at an early date, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Monday.

According to media reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter that in his recent meeting with Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, they agreed on taking the final steps for an agreement on restoring the JCPOA. He also said the window of opportunity for reviving the JCPOA is open but will not remain so forever.

In response, Mao said the negotiations on resuming the implementation of the JCPOA are in the final stage. Despite the complex and challenging prospects facing the talks, there is still hope for reaching an agreement.

For some time now, Iran has shown sincerity in seeking an agreement on resuming compliance with the JCPOA. Parties concerned need to work in the same direction, make the right decision, take positive and constructive steps forward, avoid linking the Iranian nuclear issue with other issues and help the negotiations produce an outcome at an early date, Mao said.

China will continue to work with all parties concerned to strive for the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, Mao added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     