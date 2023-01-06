Working with emergency services during COVID: 120 for ambulance

Since December 27, doctors and drivers from different hospitals and organizations have volunteered to join the ambulance team at the Shanghai Medical Emergency Center.

Since December 27, 40 doctors and 120 drivers from different hospitals and groups have joined the ambulance staff at the Dapuqiao Substation of the Shanghai Medical Emergency Center.



They go out roughly 190 times every day. On the last night of 2022, Shanghai Daily reporters joined them.