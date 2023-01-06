﻿
Argentina to host 7th summit of Latin American, Caribbean states

Argentina will host the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
Argentina will host the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced Thursday.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will inaugurate the January 24 event in the capital Buenos Aires, and Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero will present a report of his country's work during its temporary leadership of the bloc, according to a ministry statement.

"Argentina held CELAC's pro tempore presidency during 2022 on the principles of 'Unity in Diversity' and 'Latin America and the Caribbean as a Peace Zone,' developing a broad work plan that included 15 themes and over 60 activities," the ministry said.

Argentina served as president of the bloc "with the deep conviction that working together, without excluding anyone, and valuing our cultural wealth, strengthens the voice of Latin America and the Caribbean on the global stage and amid the challenges in our region," said the ministry.

"The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of solidarity among Latin American and Caribbean nations and highlighted the value of CELAC as a mechanism for dialogue and political coordination," it stressed.

"CELAC countries uphold integration as a fundamental value, which has brought enormous economic, social, cultural and political benefits, allowing Latin America and the Caribbean to build peace and solidarity over the course of history," the ministry added.

