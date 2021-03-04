Feature / Education

Usher in the Year of the ox with great joy

SHINE
  15:42 UTC+8, 2021-03-04       0
International schools are committed to developing students' appreciation of Chinese culture through innovative platforms and activities. 
SHINE
  15:42 UTC+8, 2021-03-04       0

Chinese New Year, commonly referred to as the Spring Festival, is a time for family reunion and wish for prosperity. At international schools, their effort in building innovative cultural platforms for students knows no boundaries. 

SSIS celebrates Chinese New Year with a bang

Usher in the Year of the ox with great joy
Ti Gong

Shanghai Singapore International School celebrated the Year of the Ox with traditional songs and dragon dances to get students in on the holiday spirit on February 4 and 5. 

YCIS launches a circle of family wishes

Usher in the Year of the ox with great joy
Ti Gong

Haruka Ostley, artist-in-residence at Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong, launched a home art project for students and their parents to decorate a paper plate with their wishes before the new year. 

NAIS Pudong welcomes the Year of the Ox

Usher in the Year of the ox with great joy
Ti Gong

Nord Anglia International School Pudong students participated in the school’s Annual Temple Fair. They were able to practice calligraphy, make lanterns, decorate book marks and learn kung fu.

New Year festivities at NYU Shanghai

Usher in the Year of the ox with great joy
Ti Gong

New York University Shanghai students celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year together on February 10 and 11. A dumpling-making party was hosted by chancellor Tong Shijun, vice chancellor Jeff Lehman and provost Joanna Waley-Cohen.

Catch your hongbao

Usher in the Year of the ox with great joy

A kid played hongbao (red-envelope with gift money) game in front of a visual reality screen at iapm mall during Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. The kids and parents also have fun by creating their own cover of the red packets on the site.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     