Usher in the Year of the ox with great joy

Chinese New Year, commonly referred to as the Spring Festival, is a time for family reunion and wish for prosperity. At international schools, their effort in building innovative cultural platforms for students knows no boundaries.
SSIS celebrates Chinese New Year with a bang
Ti Gong
Shanghai Singapore International School celebrated the Year of the Ox with traditional songs and dragon dances to get students in on the holiday spirit on February 4 and 5.
YCIS launches a circle of family wishes
Ti Gong
Haruka Ostley, artist-in-residence at Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong, launched a home art project for students and their parents to decorate a paper plate with their wishes before the new year.
NAIS Pudong welcomes the Year of the Ox
Ti Gong
Nord Anglia International School Pudong students participated in the school’s Annual Temple Fair. They were able to practice calligraphy, make lanterns, decorate book marks and learn kung fu.
New Year festivities at NYU Shanghai
Ti Gong
New York University Shanghai students celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year together on February 10 and 11. A dumpling-making party was hosted by chancellor Tong Shijun, vice chancellor Jeff Lehman and provost Joanna Waley-Cohen.
Catch your hongbao
A kid played hongbao (red-envelope with gift money) game in front of a visual reality screen at iapm mall during Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. The kids and parents also have fun by creating their own cover of the red packets on the site.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Su Yanxian