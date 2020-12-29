Feature / Education

Global Natural History Day focuses on diversity

The online judging of the finals of the 2020 Global Natural History Day was successfully held recently.
Judges of the finals of the 2020 Global Natural History Day 

The online judging of the finals of the 2020 Global Natural History Day was successfully held recently. Forty senior experts in the fields of science and technology, education, culture, art, sports, consulting and performance formed jury groups in Shanghai to give scorings on design works created by children who are passionate about exploring the nature.

In total, 190 exhibit teams, 54 performing teams, 264 paintings and 140 storytellers attended the finals under the theme of “Diversity — Education, Conservation, A Community of Shared Future for Mankind.”

Kenneth E. Behring launched Global Natural History Day in 2012. It is an international education program designed to inspire elementary and middle school students’ interest in natural science and history, and engages them to get outdoors and explore their environment.

Global Natural History Day this year is the ninth edition, and the theme for next year's is "Grand Transition."

Students who are passionate about exploring the nature create works under the theme of “Diversity — Education, Conservation, A Community of Shared Future for Mankind.”

﻿
