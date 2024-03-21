Building balanced learners: Wellington's holistic early years philosophy

"We believe every child is unique, with their own interests, strengths and needs," says Charlotte Knight-Benjafield, Wellington's Executive Head of Early Years.

Ti Gong

At Wellington College International Shanghai's Early Years Center, we aspire to inspire, igniting each child's innate curiosity, so they grow up to be lifelong learners.

"We believe every child is unique, with their own interests, strengths and needs," says Charlotte Knight-Benjafield, Wellington's Executive Head of Early Years. "So, we respond to each child as an individual, cultivating their curiosity, creativity, critical thinking abilities, confidence and resilience."

The center's bespoke curriculum, aligned with the English UK Early Years Foundation Stage, caters to learners aged two through five across three year groups: Pre-Nursery, Nursery and Reception.

The Early Years program strikes a careful balance between independent exploration, play-based learning and structured lessons. Children are encouraged to face new challenges, explore new ideas and make connections through self-initiated play and inquiry-based activities.

Alongside this, focused sessions in core subjects like English, math and science provide opportunities for skills and conceptual development. The curriculum is further enhanced by a strong emphasis on the arts, as well as a dual language programme in which the children are instructed in both English and Chinese.

A strong mind needs a healthy body too, which is why outdoor learning plays a central role in our offering.

Our outdoor learning spaces are purpose-built to spark kids' interests and stimulate their imaginations. They also offer ample opportunities for children to develop fine and gross motor skills and build confidence as they learn to take calculated risks.

Beyond academic content, the Early Years curriculum prioritizes fostering vital characteristics for effective learning, such as perseverance, creativity and critical thinking skills.

The school's five core values – kindness, responsibility, respect, courage and integrity – are woven into daily routines and conversations.

"We want our young learners to develop a strong moral compass alongside their academic abilities," Knight-Benjafield says. "These values will serve as guideposts throughout their educational journey and lives."

To track a child's progress, teachers use the Leuven Scale, an observational tool that evaluates wellbeing and involvement levels. A "learning journal" of work samples, photographs, parent contributions and teacher observations chronicles key achievements and developmental milestones.

This multi-dimensional assessment approach allows us to set ambitious yet individualized learning targets for every pupil. When they graduate from Reception, our children will have achieved total mastery of their early learning goals and are fully prepared for the transition to Primary School.

With our child-centered philosophy, the Early Years Center lays a strong foundation for future academic success, enabling children to thrive as confident, creative global citizens.