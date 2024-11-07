Shanghai university students impress UNFPA officials
Shanghai Lida University’s Youth Leadership and Youth Participation Forum gathered officials from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and local college students to exchange ideas on climate change, gender equality and global sustainable development on Wednesday.
Pio Smith, Asia-Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA, Ira Ovesen, the Officer-in-Charge of UNFPA in China, and other guests received a warm welcome from Shanghai students and Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University.
Huang noted that they will cooperate more frequently with UNFPA to cultivate young talent with a global perspective and an international sense of responsibility.
Promising Chinese youth, in Huang’s eyes, will be dedicated to global sustainable development and building a community with a shared future for mankind.
The students engaged in lively and interesting group discussions on various topics and supported their reports with paintings and handicrafts.
Smith commented on each group’s reports and spoke highly of the students’ creative thinking and practical ability to offer innovative solutions and strategies.
Shanghai Lida University has established long-term cooperation with UNFPA. The university has hosted eight editions of UNFPA's UPower Program, which includes training workshops and competitions for talented young leaders.