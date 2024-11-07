﻿
Feature / Education

Shanghai university students impress UNFPA officials

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
Students discuss a variety of global issues like climate change, sustainable development and gender equality, providing innovative ideas to make the world a better place.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:01 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
The Youth Leadership and Youth Participation Forum gathered officials from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and students of Shanghai Lida University.

Shanghai Lida University’s Youth Leadership and Youth Participation Forum gathered officials from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and local college students to exchange ideas on climate change, gender equality and global sustainable development on Wednesday.

Pio Smith, Asia-Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA, Ira Ovesen, the Officer-in-Charge of UNFPA in China, and other guests received a warm welcome from Shanghai students and Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University.

Huang noted that they will cooperate more frequently with UNFPA to cultivate young talent with a global perspective and an international sense of responsibility.

Pio Smith (center), Asia-Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA and Ira Ovesen (left), the Officer-in-Charge of UNFPA in China, talked with local students.

Pio Smith received a warm welcome from Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University.

Students engaged in lively and interesting group discussions on various topics from the perspective of youth.

Promising Chinese youth, in Huang’s eyes, will be dedicated to global sustainable development and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The students engaged in lively and interesting group discussions on various topics and supported their reports with paintings and handicrafts.

Smith commented on each group’s reports and spoke highly of the students’ creative thinking and practical ability to offer innovative solutions and strategies.

Shanghai Lida University has established long-term cooperation with UNFPA. The university has hosted eight editions of UNFPA's UPower Program, which includes training workshops and competitions for talented young leaders.

Pio Smith commented on each group’s report.

The creative thinking and practical ability of students was praised.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
﻿
