Shanghai university students impress UNFPA officials

Shanghai Lida University’s Youth Leadership and Youth Participation Forum gathered officials from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and local college students to exchange ideas on climate change, gender equality and global sustainable development on Wednesday.

Pio Smith, Asia-Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA, Ira Ovesen, the Officer-in-Charge of UNFPA in China, and other guests received a warm welcome from Shanghai students and Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University.

Huang noted that they will cooperate more frequently with UNFPA to cultivate young talent with a global perspective and an international sense of responsibility.