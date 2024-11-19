﻿
Feature / Education

Fudan hosts English-speaking contest in Shanghai

Fudan University hosted the first Shanghai Academic English Presentation Competition, which attracted 20 competitors from local universities.
An English speech competition was held in Shanghai to encourage university students to improve their communication skills in their academic fields.

Fudan University hosted the first Shanghai Academic English Presentation Competition, which attracted 20 competitors from Fudan, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, East China Normal University, Shanghai International Studies University, and Tongji University. They spoke on topics ranging from health care and environmental science to literature and laws.

Hu Haoge, a junior international politics student at Shanghai International Studies University, won first prize in the liberal arts section for her presentation on the dynamics of gender-based connections in Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice."

Yan Peisong, a medical student at Fudan University, won the science English section with his presentation titled "Relocating the language production pivot."

