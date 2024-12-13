﻿
Feature / Education

Students from Kenya and Mongolia exchange views with local peers

Foreign students and officials from the United Nations Population Fund received a warm welcome from local students at Pudong International Airport before taking part in a forum.
Students from Kenya, Mongolia and China exchanged ideas on the healthy growth of young people and sustainable global development.

Students from Kenya and Mongolia are in the city to exchange views with students at Shanghai Lida University on the healthy growth of young people and sustainable global development.

On Thursday, the foreign students and officials from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) received a warm welcome from local students at Pudong International Airport.

On Friday they took part in a forum about youth mental health support, mutual assistance and services. They also discussed the rising importance of peer counseling, an interactive relationship between peers to influence positive change.

Foreign students received a warm welcome from students of Shanghai Lida University at the airport.

Professor Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University, delivered a speech.

Dr Pilar de la corte Molina, an official from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), gave a speech.

Professor Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University, said that through years of cooperation with UNFPA many outstanding students from the university have taken part in international activities. These young people with a global perspective will be dedicated to sustainable global development and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

To provide mental health support for adolescents and help them develop key abilities such as cooperation and leadership, Shanghai Lida University also launched a Mental Health Research Center and has started to construct a Peer Project Base, the first of its kind in the city.

Students and scholars from home and abroad discussed peer counseling from a global perspective.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
