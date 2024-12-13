Students from Kenya and Mongolia exchange views with local peers

Students from Kenya and Mongolia are in the city to exchange views with students at Shanghai Lida University on the healthy growth of young people and sustainable global development.

On Thursday, the foreign students and officials from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) received a warm welcome from local students at Pudong International Airport.

On Friday they took part in a forum about youth mental health support, mutual assistance and services. They also discussed the rising importance of peer counseling, an interactive relationship between peers to influence positive change.