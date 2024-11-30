Curtain rises on Campus Theater Festival

More than 70 student dramas and stage creations will be staged at the third Shanghai Campus Theater Festival, which has opened at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.

More than 70 student dramas and stage creations will be staged at the third Shanghai Campus Theater Festival, which has opened at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center. Compared with previous editions, the number of participating schools and the variety of performances have increased, which reflects the vigorous development of theater education in Shanghai.

So what role can theater education play in schools and universities? "A lot of knowledge, including the relationship between man and nature, the passage of time, and even the theme of life and death, can be learnt in theater works," said theater director Liu Xiaoyi, who specializes in stage works for children. "Compared with education through classes, children can learn naturally from stage works with the help of their curiosity and imagination, no matter they are watching, taking part in or creating a show."

The student performances to be showcased during this year's Campus Theater Festival cover various genres including drama, musical, recital and traditional opera. Some are adaptations, while some are original. They are divided into categories of primary school, middle school, high school, university and others. According to Dai Gang, an art teacher in a local foreign language school, theater courses are not inferior at all compared with traditional art courses such as music and painting.

"At the most basic level, students can learn expression and build confidence through the process of rehearsing plays," said Dai. "Those with a stronger desire to create and express themselves can set free their imagination through creating original works, and practice skills such as teamwork and organization." Shanghai has been at the forefront of theater education in China. The city's comparatively mature theater market and rich performance resources and facilities are a guarantee.

