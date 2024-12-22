Outstanding works by international college students recognized

Creative design ideas and proposals from prestigious universities across the world, including Harvard University, University of Cambridge and Tsinghua University, were honored at the 3rd Lida Design Award on Saturday.

International students’ design plans for futuristic “smart schools,” urban green spaces and cross-border art forms impressed the jury panel and demonstrated their creativity and strong sense of social responsibility.

The award from the Shanghai Lida University received a total of 45,360 design proposals from global universities.