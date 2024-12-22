Feature / Education

Outstanding works by international college students recognized

Creative design ideas and proposals from prestigious universities across the world were honored at the 3rd Lida Design Award on Saturday.
Many design proposals were received from college students across the world.

Creative design ideas and proposals from prestigious universities across the world, including Harvard University, University of Cambridge and Tsinghua University, were honored at the 3rd Lida Design Award on Saturday.

International students’ design plans for futuristic “smart schools,” urban green spaces and cross-border art forms impressed the jury panel and demonstrated their creativity and strong sense of social responsibility.

The award from the Shanghai Lida University received a total of 45,360 design proposals from global universities.

Outstanding works by international college students recognized

International artists and scholars explored new paths for artistic innovation.

Outstanding works by international college students recognized

Professor Davide Pizzitola from University of Palermo shared his expertise and experience.

Professor Davide Pizzitola from University of Palermo noted that the large number of entries also demonstrated the award’s increasing influence in the global design education field.

Among the outstanding works, some outline the philosophy of life, allowing people to find a tranquil place; some incorporate cutting-edge technologies with daily life; and some cleverly integrate traditional culture and modern aesthetics to revitalize cultural heritage in modern time.

According to Professor Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University, they will continue to cultivate the new generation design force and foster the development of design industries particularly in innovation education.

Outstanding works by international college students recognized

Award-winning design works of former editions of the award were displayed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
