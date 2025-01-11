Finland and China celebrate ties with research center

With China and Finland set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the Sino-Finish Innovation Design Research Center was jointly established on Thursday by Shanghai Sanda University and Savonia University of Applied Sciences.

The new center will integrate resources from the two countries in education, science and technology, as well as culture and creativity to build up an open and collaborative international platform for cutting-edge innovation and design.

The cooperation between the two universities will cover various fields, including scientific research and innovation, and graduate education and exchanges.

They will also regularly organize international forums and exhibitions, and promote industrial collaboration in areas such as health, sustainability, fashion and digitalization.

The center now has the first batch of 24 researchers, 19 from China and five from Finland.

Sanda has established partnerships with more than 120 colleges from 28 countries and regions.