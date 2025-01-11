﻿
Feature / Education

Finland and China celebrate ties with research center

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:14 UTC+8, 2025-01-11       0
The Sino-Finish Innovation Design Research Center has been jointly established by Shanghai Sanda University and Savonia University of Applied Sciences.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:14 UTC+8, 2025-01-11       0

With China and Finland set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the Sino-Finish Innovation Design Research Center was jointly established on Thursday by Shanghai Sanda University and Savonia University of Applied Sciences.

The new center will integrate resources from the two countries in education, science and technology, as well as culture and creativity to build up an open and collaborative international platform for cutting-edge innovation and design.

The cooperation between the two universities will cover various fields, including scientific research and innovation, and graduate education and exchanges.

They will also regularly organize international forums and exhibitions, and promote industrial collaboration in areas such as health, sustainability, fashion and digitalization.

The center now has the first batch of 24 researchers, 19 from China and five from Finland.

Sanda has established partnerships with more than 120 colleges from 28 countries and regions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     