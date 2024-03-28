Shanghai Polytechnic University adds another two international partners

The university signed memorandums of understanding for cooperation with a German company and a Bulgarian university, taking the number of its international partners to 171.

According to the agreements signed during the opening ceremony of the university's Global Partnership Week, it will cooperate with TechProtect GmbH in research on electronic waste and environmental protection, and join with the University of Ruse to carry out mutual visits for faculty, and exchange and innovation programs for students.

Lu Min, Party secretary of the university, said the Global Partnership Week has become an important platform for it to promote cooperation with partners from all over the world. In the past decade, it has established cooperation with 171 universities and organizations from 38 countries and regions on about 150 programs.

Representatives from 19 universities and enterprises from 12 countries and regions are also attending this year's Global Partnership Week to seek potential for cooperation, discuss new cooperation models and share experiences and resources in international education cooperation.

Activities will be held for students to showcase their innovative projects and communicate with international institutions about overseas study programs.