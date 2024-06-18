﻿
FT's seal of approval for Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance

Master of Finance program takes No. 8 spot globally in the Financial Times Masters in Finance 2024 list, a new pinnacle for the program after ranking No. 1 in Asia three times.
The Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance (SAIF) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrated a remarkable milestone on Tuesday when its Master of Finance (MF) Program was ranked No. 8 globally in the Financial Times Masters in Finance 2024 Ranking.

Established in 2011, the FT Masters in Finance Ranking is one of the most influential evaluations of its kind. The SAIF MF Program has been ranked No. 1 in Asia by FT three consecutive times.

This year's list of FT ranking includes 65 business schools which are evaluated across three dimensions: "Alumni Career Progress," "School Diversity," and "International Experience, Research and Carbon Footprint."

SAIF's MF Program stood out in several crucial criteria, such as "Salary today" (2nd globally), "Careers service" (3rd globally and 1st in Asia), and "Alumni network" (7th globally).

As the SAIF's flagship program, the MF program, launched in the fall of 2009, aims to cultivate future leaders in the field of finance with a faculty of rich research and practical experience, a leading and continually innovative curriculum, an engaging career development center, and a committed operations team.

It has comprehensive collaborations with renowned international institutions, including Columbia University, the University of California at Berkeley, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The MF program accepts applications internationally. In the Class of 2023, for instance, international students were from 10 countries and regions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
