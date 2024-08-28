Backpacks, smiles and new beginnings at HQIS

The wait is finally over! The owls are back! As we step into the new academic year, the excitement and energy that filled our halls on the first day of school have set the tone for what promises to be an incredible journey ahead. The first week is always a special moment at the Shanghai Hong Qiao International School – a blend of new beginnings, fresh challenges and endless possibilities.

Orientation Day was a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together before the first day of school. The event featured info sessions in our theater, presentations and class visits.

This year's novelty was the school market, which featured a variety of food vendors that provided delicious treats for everyone to enjoy, and also booths showcasing our wide range of after-school programs, from sports and arts to academic clubs and language classes. The day was filled with fun activities, helping students ease into the school environment and giving parents a chance to meet teachers and fellow parents.