Backpacks, smiles and new beginnings at HQIS
The wait is finally over! The owls are back! As we step into the new academic year, the excitement and energy that filled our halls on the first day of school have set the tone for what promises to be an incredible journey ahead. The first week is always a special moment at the Shanghai Hong Qiao International School – a blend of new beginnings, fresh challenges and endless possibilities.
Orientation Day was a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together before the first day of school. The event featured info sessions in our theater, presentations and class visits.
This year's novelty was the school market, which featured a variety of food vendors that provided delicious treats for everyone to enjoy, and also booths showcasing our wide range of after-school programs, from sports and arts to academic clubs and language classes. The day was filled with fun activities, helping students ease into the school environment and giving parents a chance to meet teachers and fellow parents.
August 14 marked the official first day of school, and the excitement was palpable. Students arrived with their backpacks, ready to embark on a new academic journey. The hallways were filled with laughter, and classrooms buzzed with anticipation as students met their teachers and reconnected with friends. The school has been entirely cleaned up and some areas have been completely redecorated to mark this brand-new start.
It was a day full of smiles, learning, and the promise of an incredible year ahead. The joy on our students' faces as they walked into their classrooms reminded us of the importance of creating a space where learning is both meaningful and fun.
As we settle into the rhythm of the new school year, we're thrilled to see the enthusiasm and energy that students, parents and teachers bring to HQIS. The first day has shown us that our community is stronger than ever, ready to embrace challenges and celebrate achievements.
Thank you for being part of our magical HQIS family.
(HQIS Marketing Team)