Real world experience at a village community hall

School started back for Vinisha Tejwani, a Grade 12 student at Hangzhou International School on August 14. However, that's not to say she wasn't busy during the summer break. Increasingly, HIS students are using the two months off school to get involved in community projects, accumulate real world experiences and learn beyond the classroom. For Tejwani, that meant organizing a Cultural Exchange Program.

Inspired by her mother, a teacher, she decided to spend a week connecting with a local community in the small village of Qianmei, located some 40 minutes outside of Hangzhou. For an hour and a half every day, she interacted with 30 to 40 students and adults and helped them understand the differences and similarities between the Chinese and foreign worlds.

Held in the village's community hall, the sessions were open to everyone, and Tejwani was accompanied by a Chinese friend and English teacher acquaintance. For Tejwani, this was a chance to explore a potential future career as a teacher, just like her mother, and connect more with Chinese culture, having been at HIS since Grade 1.

"At the start, the villagers gave me a Chinese name, then I gave them English names at the end," said Tejwani, "which really summed up the cultural acceptance we had built up over a short space of time."

A huge success, it is a program she plans to continue in the year ahead.