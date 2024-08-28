HIS enters 23rd year of stunning success

Principal’s Message:

We’re excited about the new 2024-25 school year at the Hangzhou International School. The purpose-built HIS campus welcomed more than 960 students this year. Our school first opened its doors in 2002 and since that time has experienced phenomenal success.

On the first day of school, August 14, we celebrated our 22nd birthday and entered our 23rd year in Hangzhou. A dynamic international community of teachers, students and parents, great facilities and resources, and a holistic approach to teaching have propelled us to the forefront of education in Hangzhou. As the only internationally accredited WASC and fully authorized 3-program IB World School in Zhejiang Province, HIS is proud to be offering its unique and outstanding opportunities for the international community of Hangzhou.

HIS is and always has been a community-centered school, and through our growth and change, we have kept this core identity in ensuring our students have a caring and safe environment to learn a challenging and rigorous curriculum. The HIS Board of Directors recognizes this unique schooling environment within the school mission statement:

We provide international learners with opportunities to pursue academic and personal excellence within a caring community.

I would like to wish students everywhere a truly fantastic start to the new school year.