Freshmen experience charms of traditional art on first day at university
Diverse cultural events were held over the weekend at the Shanghai Lida University to welcome 4,200 or so new freshmen from all over the country.
Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University, made an exquisite lacquered fan together with the new students.
A form of intangible cultural heritage, lacquered fans combine lacquerware craftsmanship with fans. Huang and the students placed the fans in water and used techniques to create patterns on the surface. Lacquered fans are not only practical items in daily life, but also a cultural heritage with artistic value and creativity.
Huang also encouraged students to keep learning about traditional culture and arts.
Shanghai Lida University also teamed up with the Sofia University to host a series of lectures to provide support and guidance for freshmen and their parents.
Professional counselors offered one-on-one counseling services to answer various questions from parents and students about learning, mental health, and campus life.
Psychologists He Jiabei and Zhang Xiao were also invited to share how to optimize communication within the family, in order to help students quickly and smoothly accommodate to university life.
The university also welcomed the freshmen to participate in various charity programs in the future.
Through live broadcasts, many students majoring in broadcasting and hosting have successfully helped farmers in remote villages of the country to sell local agricultural products.