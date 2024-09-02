Freshmen experience charms of traditional art on first day at university

Diverse cultural events were held over the weekend at the Shanghai Lida University to welcome 4,200 or so new freshmen from all over the country.

Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University, made an exquisite lacquered fan together with the new students.

A form of intangible cultural heritage, lacquered fans combine lacquerware craftsmanship with fans. Huang and the students placed the fans in water and used techniques to create patterns on the surface. Lacquered fans are not only practical items in daily life, but also a cultural heritage with artistic value and creativity.

Huang also encouraged students to keep learning about traditional culture and arts.