﻿
Feature / Education

Freshmen experience charms of traditional art on first day at university

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Cultural events were held over the weekend at Shanghai Lida University to welcome 4,200 or so new freshmen from around the country, with the university president taking part.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:49 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Freshmen experience charms of traditional art on first day at university

New students at Shanghai Lida University participate in art events.

Diverse cultural events were held over the weekend at the Shanghai Lida University to welcome 4,200 or so new freshmen from all over the country.

Huang Yajun, president of Shanghai Lida University, made an exquisite lacquered fan together with the new students.

A form of intangible cultural heritage, lacquered fans combine lacquerware craftsmanship with fans. Huang and the students placed the fans in water and used techniques to create patterns on the surface. Lacquered fans are not only practical items in daily life, but also a cultural heritage with artistic value and creativity.

Huang also encouraged students to keep learning about traditional culture and arts.

Freshmen experience charms of traditional art on first day at university

Fans are put in water to get patterns on the surface.

Freshmen experience charms of traditional art on first day at university

Shanghai Lida University also teamed up with the Sofia University to host a series of lectures to provide support and guidance for freshmen and their parents.

Professional counselors offered one-on-one counseling services to answer various questions from parents and students about learning, mental health, and campus life.

Psychologists He Jiabei and Zhang Xiao were also invited to share how to optimize communication within the family, in order to help students quickly and smoothly accommodate to university life.

The university also welcomed the freshmen to participate in various charity programs in the future.

Through live broadcasts, many students majoring in broadcasting and hosting have successfully helped farmers in remote villages of the country to sell local agricultural products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     