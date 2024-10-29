﻿
Feature / Education

Fostering innovative learning with EdTech

Victoria Doamekpor
  11:25 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
The International Society for Technology in Education has just released its new Transformational Learning Principles, highlight the most essential elements of effective learning.
Victoria Doamekpor
  11:25 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
Ti Gong

At Wellington, technology is used to support personalised and engaging learning opportunities.

The evolution of educational technology has accelerated rapidly over the past few years, driven by the demands of effective online learning practices and the exponential growth of generative AI platforms. As educators, our challenge is to harness these advanced tools in ways that enhance learning, whilst being mindful of their impact on pupil wellbeing.

The International Society for Technology in Education has just released its new Transformational Learning Principles, which are a set of eight evidence-based guidelines that highlight the most essential elements of effective learning.

Centering on instructional interactions and approaches, these principles provide a framework for reimagining positive and memorable learning experiences for pupils designed to nurture, guide and empower pupils with their use of technology.

These principles align well with Wellington's clear vision and purpose founded on three pillars that inspire our children to be learners, connectors and changemakers.

At Wellington, we have constructed a robust and future-proof curriculum, providing age-appropriate opportunities for authentic learning experiences to support the development of essential 21st-century skills.

We adopt the IB's Approaches to Learning, which support critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity and collaboration and provide guidance to children on suitable digital platforms and AI tools which can support these skills, rather than replace them.

Seesaw and Microsoft Teams provide digital learning platforms for our children to take ownership of their learning and gain independence from a young age. Built into these systems are AI-infused applications, tailored and personalised to groups and individual pupils.

Children immerse themselves in 360-degree planetarium videos and use virtual reality headsets to explore places and times to make real-world connections with their learning. Generative AI platforms, such as Magic School, ChatGPT and NotebookLM are now used by our staff and children to develop research skills that are now essential in the workplace.

Our wellbeing program has been adapted and designed for our children to develop skills to support their use of technology including self-regulation skills and provide opportunities for discussions about issues such as screen time, addiction and social media.

By adopting the ISTE's Transformational Learning Principles and the IB's Approaches to Learning, we ensure that technology enhances rather than replaces essential skills like critical thinking and creativity.

Moreover, our commitment to pupil wellbeing through dedicated programmes teaches children to manage their technology usage effectively, promoting a healthy balance between digital and real-world interactions.

As we continue to adapt and innovate, Wellington stands as a testament to the power of educational technology to not only educate but to inspire learners, connectors and changemakers in the 21st century.



Ti Gong

Victoria Doamekpor is director of educational technology & innovation at Wellington College International Shanghai

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
