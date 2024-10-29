Shanghai Jiao Tong team wins international student innovation competition

The 2024 China International College Students' Innovation Competition was organized by 12 departments including the Ministry of Education.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University secured first prize at the 2024 China International College Students' Innovation Competition for developing a sea and air cross-domain unmanned vehicle. The event was jointly organized by 12 departments including the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Shanghai government. With the theme, "Dare to Differ, Dare to Win," the competition attracted 5.14 million projects and 20.83 million participants from 5,406 universities across 153 countries and regions since its launch in May. Six teams of aspiring student innovators from among the world's top universities made it to the final held recently on the Minhang Campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Ultimately, a series of products titled "Nezha" – hybrid aerial and underwater vehicles – from Shanghai Jiao Tong University won the championship. Nezha is a mythological figure from the famous Chinese novel "The Investiture of the Gods," also known as "Fengshen Yanyi" or "Fengshen Bang" in Chinese. He is often shown flying in the sky riding on the Wind-Fire Wheels and well-known for defeating the Dragon King, the God of Rain in Chinese mythology.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

The Shanghai Jiao Tong University team invented a series of vehicles that can fly in the sky and dive into the sea automatically, capable of missions such as observation of both marine and air environmental factors, underwater target detection and identification, and maritime emergency search and rescue. The project "Virtual Computing Center: Grid-style Computing Power Scheduling Network" from Tsinghua University secured second place. The third place went to four projects: "BOUNDLESS: People's Livelihood Security Connectivity System" from the Xi'an University of Electronic Science and Technology; "Xishu Technology: Cross-season Zero Carbon Solar Heat Storage" from the China University of Geosciences (Beijing); "Vastech Energy: Next-generation Intrinsically Safe, High-power Energy Storage System" from the University College London; and " MagOss: Customized Biodegradable Magnesium-Based Bone Implants" from the University of New South Wales.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

The organizers said the competition emphasized integrated development by closely linking university innovation education with solving real-world industry problems, thus building a bridge between the education and industrial sectors. There was a special track for university students to solve industrial propositions. More than 2,000 enterprises submitted just over 4,500 propositions, with 1,073 universities, 74,000 projects and 311,000 participants registering. It also turned out to be a platform to enhance cooperation and exchanges between Chinese college students and their peers from all over the world. Alexander Harrison, a researcher from Oxford University, and his Chinese teammate Hong Haoliang brought a project on solid hydrogen storage to achieve a low-carbon energy grid. "It's been a very interesting week, seeing all the projects and looking at all the different collaborations between universities," he said. "And I'm sure it will be very interesting to continue to work with the Shanghai Jiao Tong University on developing these materials and our reaction ideas."

Yang Meiping / SHINE