Capturing the elegance of West Lake over the centuries

Sixty-five sets of century-old artworks themed around the lake are on display at the West Lake Museum in Hangzhou through February 27.

West Lake Museum / Ti Gong

West Lake is ground zero for classical Jiangnan region culture known for its exquisite gardens and enriched arts that were adored by the literati throughout ancient dynasties.

The region, in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, was once considered a mecca for scholars who longed for its cultural vibe and elegant lifestyle.

By virtue of its prosperous culture, economy and ambience, Hangzhou attracted many scholars and craftsmen from the Jiangnan region, and as a result West Lake developed into a meeting place for them.

In ancient times, West Lake was considered a model of traditional aesthetics and classical Chinese garden design. Painters often depicted landscapes of hills, dales, shoals and water birds, with small waterfalls running over ragged cliffs and pine trees of strange and irregular shapes.

Human figures only accounted for a small part of these paintings, highlighting people’s insignificance compared with nature and the painter’s attitude toward life.

Today, such paintings are important sources for understanding the culture and worldview of China’s ancient scholar class, serving as documents for people to learn about the ancient appearance of West Lake.

Painter Sun Tong (1851-1861) from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) depicted a panorama of West Lake — Bai Causeway flanked by willows as several people stroll along it, while small boats drift on the tranquil lake with distant hills shrouded in fog.

West Lake Museum / Ti Gong

West Lake was also a common theme for fan paintings. In ancient times, fans were associated with elites in society. Ink-wash paintings and calligraphies on fans were in vogue. This art boomed in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) when Hangzhou was its capital.

The city had thousands of fan makers. Artists and craftsmen who supplied fans to noble families flocked to the city, and streets were dotted with shops that sold fans.

The exhibition showcases two fan paintings themed on West Lake. Because of the special structure of a folding fan, artists adjusted the layout of their paintings to accommodate the shape. An entire fan painting includes calligraphies, an ink drawing and a seal.

West Lake Museum / Ti Gong

West Lake Landscape Culture Exhibition

Date: Through February 27 (closed on Mondays)

Admission: Free

Venue: West Lake Museum

Address: 89 Nanshan Rd

南山路89号