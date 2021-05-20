Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition highlights special-needs artists

"Special Slices," organized by Xiersen, a local NGO with a mission to improve special education in China, features works by a 13-year-old autistic artist from a school in Pudong.
An exhibition bringing together artwork from students and professional artists, including a 13-year-old autistic child from the Shanghai Pudong New Area Special Education School, will open at the JW Marriott Tomorrow Square Plaza on Saturday.

“Special Slices” is organized by Xiersen, a local NGO with a mission to improve special education in China.

Included are over 50 pieces of original art from Chinese special schools, such as the Shanghai Pudong New Area Special Education School, Shanghai Minhang Qizhi School and Hangzhou Yanglingzi. There is also a gift store selling products featuring the artists’ works. 

At the heart of the exhibition is the launch of Xiersen’s new AWARE campaign to highlight the vocational and social opportunities or challenges for adults with intellectual disabilities. 

China has millions of people with intellectual disabilities and their employment rate has been the lowest of all disabled groups. Joining forces with Gen Z Group, an educational media company based in Singapore, and popular Chinese manga artist Qu Zhiguo, Xiersen aims to address the lack of awareness and understanding of these special individuals by portraying slices of their lives through manga.

Exhibition info

Date: May 22-June 1, 10am-7pm
Venue: 5-6/F, JW Marriott Tomorrow Square Plaza
Address: 399 Nanjing Rd W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
