Seals pay homage to country's heroes and martyrs

  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-06-09       0
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, a seal exhibition presented by Peng Daqing opened on Wednesday at the Shanghai Library.
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, a seal exhibition presented by Peng Daqing opened on Wednesday at the Shanghai Library. 

The exhibition runs until Friday.

Combining portraits and carvings, more than 160 seals featuring Chinese heroes and martyrs are displayed – inspired by a series of reports about martyrs by the Xinhua news agency.

"I made these artworks out of my love for the Party and the country as well as my reverence for the heroes," said Peng. "Because he knew about my sense of patriotism, my father, who was an old Party member with 65 years standing, helped me collect materials."

Peng is an apprentice of Wu Yiren, a member of the Xiling Seal Engraver's Society.

He spent two years creating the seals in memory of Chinese heroes, and wears many hats for the exhibition – artist, curator and sponsor.

Ti Gong

A seal made by Peng Daqing features Li Dazhao, one of the founders of the CPC who was killed in 1927.

Date: Through June 11, 9am-4pm
Venue: 1/F, Shanghai Library

