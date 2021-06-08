Feature / Art & Culture

Celebrating China's cultural heritage through art

The 11th International Exhibition of Traditional Fine Arts is taking place at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum through July 11.
The 11th International Exhibition of Traditional Fine Arts is taking place at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum through July 11.

Hosted by the Shanghai Creative Industry Association and Changning District government, this year's exhibition celebrates China's 16th Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, as well as the 10th anniversary of the enactment of China's intangible cultural heritage law.

As a key cultural exchange project, the exhibition aims to promote communication and exchanges among cities along the Belt and Road.

Themed "Tracing Art in the Heart," the exhibition features 150 renowned artists, masters of arts and crafts, and inheritors of intangible cultural heritage from China and more than 20 foreign countries, including Japan, Canada, Austria, Pakistan and Venezuela.

More than 240 of their artworks, as well as art pieces on loan from the collections of several general consulates in the city, are on display.

The Consulate General of Japan in Shanghai displays a group of artworks from its collection, such as porcelain, lacquerware and paintings. The Consulate General of Austria in the city also exhibits a group of artworks to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Austria and China.

Without having to travel outside China, visitors can see artworks such as Austrian jewelry, Hungarian glass carvings, Turkish calligraphy, Indonesian ethnic drawings and Norwegian Bunad clothing.

An artwork from the Consulate General of Indonesia in Shanghai

An artwork from the Consulate General of Turkey in Shanghai

Exhibition info

Dates: Through July 11 (closed on Mondays), 9am–5pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum

