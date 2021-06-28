﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition reflects evolution of art education

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:19 UTC+8, 2021-06-28       0
"The Wind from the Sea," an exhibition featuring nearly 100 artworks from 55 professors at the Fine Arts College of Shanghai University, is underway at the China Art Museum.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:19 UTC+8, 2021-06-28       0

"The Wind from the Sea," an exhibition featuring nearly 100 artworks from 55 professors at the Fine Arts College of Shanghai University, is running at the China Art Museum through July 18. 

Curated by Ma Lin, the exhibition reflects the development and achievements of art education at the college. Varying from canvas and ink-wash paintings to sculptures, the artworks are selected from several generations at the academy, including masters of Shanghai style, veteran professors, young teachers and students. 

For example, "Each Single Grain is the Fruit of Hard Work," created by Fang Zengxian (1931-2019) in the 1950s, is a pioneering piece in the innovation of traditional ink-wash paintings.

"These works reveal the college's past, present and the future," said Zeng Chenggang, dean of the college. "We are now proposing a concept of 'new Shanghai style' which fuses and overlaps both ancient and modern, East and West. The new Shanghai style will be interdisciplinary."

Exhibition reflects evolution of art education
Ti Gong

A sculpture displayed at the exhibition

Exhibition info

Date: Through July 18 (closed on Mondays), 9am–5pm
Venue: China Art Museum

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     