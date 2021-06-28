Exhibition reflects evolution of art education

"The Wind from the Sea," an exhibition featuring nearly 100 artworks from 55 professors at the Fine Arts College of Shanghai University, is underway at the China Art Museum.

"The Wind from the Sea," an exhibition featuring nearly 100 artworks from 55 professors at the Fine Arts College of Shanghai University, is running at the China Art Museum through July 18.

Curated by Ma Lin, the exhibition reflects the development and achievements of art education at the college. Varying from canvas and ink-wash paintings to sculptures, the artworks are selected from several generations at the academy, including masters of Shanghai style, veteran professors, young teachers and students.

For example, "Each Single Grain is the Fruit of Hard Work," created by Fang Zengxian (1931-2019) in the 1950s, is a pioneering piece in the innovation of traditional ink-wash paintings.

"These works reveal the college's past, present and the future," said Zeng Chenggang, dean of the college. "We are now proposing a concept of 'new Shanghai style' which fuses and overlaps both ancient and modern, East and West. The new Shanghai style will be interdisciplinary."

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Date: Through July 18 (closed on Mondays), 9am–5pm

Venue: China Art Museum

