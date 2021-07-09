Jewelry that encapsulates an artist's dreams

Jewelry artist and sculptor Wallace Chan is holding his solo exhibition "Parallel Dreams" at Christie's Shanghai Art Space, featuring around 60 exceptional jewelry creations.

Following his large-scale titanium sculpture exhibition that opened last month in Venice, Italy, this stunning jewelry exhibition in Shanghai allows art lovers from home and abroad to explore Chan's creative ideas, aesthetic pursuits and innovative techniques.

Each selected work is unique - from the micro world of insects to the vastness of the seas, from the realistic depiction of a blossom to the abstract representation of consciousness. The artist's interpretation of life is multi-dimensional, comprising vivid imagery through his intricate work with sapphires, diamonds, titanium, jade and more.

In the artwork "Stardust Encounter," a 14.65-carat bi-color sapphire is the central stone. Sapphires, yellow sapphires, pink sapphires, pearls, yellow diamonds and diamonds are set on a titanium frame, creating an ethereal butterfly-like creation that encapsulates Chan's musings on life and the universe.

The jadeite of the brooch "On Dragonfly Wings," featuring a vivacious dragonfly sculpted in green and smooth jade, exudes a verdant aura. This jewelry piece is a marriage of Chinese traditions and contemporary imagination, depicting the lightness of being.

"Celestial Lake" is a ring composed of a 11.35-carat opal, a 2.59-carat sapphire, South Sea pearls, diamonds, sapphires, titanium and the Wallace Chan Porcelain – a material five times stronger than steel. The art piece represents a lake that embodies the sky, water and air, with many shades of blue in different textures, forms and shapes.

"Jewelry is more than an adornment to me. It tells stories, carries heritage, reflects the times, and is a means to realize dreams," said Chan. "I'm a dreamer, always dreaming. I dream to live, and live to dream; and each creation is a dream coming true. I am honored and humbled to share my dreams in life with art lovers in Shanghai."

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through July 16, 10am-6pm

Venue: Christie's Shanghai Art Space

Address: 2/F, Ampire Building, 97 Yuanmingyuan Road