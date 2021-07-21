﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Swansong for summer music festival this weekend

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
The MISA closing concert will feature the Cello Concerto No. 1 by Philip Glass and the Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major by Johannes Brahms.
The 12th Music in the Summer Air (MISA) festival will lower its curtain on Saturday. A total of 22 shows have been staged, under the theme of rebirth, growth and recovery in the post-pandemic era.

World-renowned conductor Tan Dun and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra performed an innovative piece entitled "Earth Concerto" last week, attracting attention from many young people who swarmed to this year's festival.

As one of Tan's organic trilogies, most of the focus during the performance was the percussive sound effects and traditional Chinese instruments, such as yao (ceramic horn), bianzhong (a set of bronze bells) and dizi (bamboo flute), each of which represents one element of matter that exists on earth.

The performance aims to form a dialogue between China and the West that goes beyond time and space to recall the classics of master Gustav Mahler dating back 110 years.

Ti Gong

Tan Dun (right) at the rehearsal of  "Earth Concerto"

The closing concert on Saturday night will feature the Cello Concerto No. 1 by Philip Glass and the Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major by Johannes Brahms.

Glass wrote the cello concerto in 2001, which premiered at the 2001 Beijing Music Festival with Lloyd Webber and Yu Long conducting the China Philharmonic. This time, Yu will appear with Chen Yibai, one of the most promising cellists of his generation.

MISA At TRI Future Stars Show, which debuts on Saturday at Blackstone Music Plus across from the Shanghai Symphony Hall, is a stage for up-and-coming musical talent and expected to introduce more young artists to the city's dynamic music scene.

Performance Info

Jin Yukuang and the Neo-classical Chamber Orchestra

Date: July 23; 2pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: 100-150 yuan

2021 MISA Closing Concert

Date: July 24, 7:30pm

Tickets: 200-600 yuan

Venue: Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall

Address: 1380 Fuxing Rd M.

MISA At TRI Future Stars Show

Dates: July 24, 2pm

Venue: Blackstone Music Plus

Address: 1331 Fuxing Road M.

﻿
