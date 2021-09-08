Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition shows printmaking from contemporary perspective

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-09-08       0
An exhibition entitled "Mirror Inflection – 2021 International Printmaking Exhibition" is underway at the Hongqiao Museum of Contemporary Art.
Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-09-08       0

An exhibition entitled "Mirror Inflection – 2021 International Printmaking Exhibition" is underway at the Hongqiao Museum of Contemporary Art through September 22.

Featuring 103 prints and pieces of installation work created by 28 artists from 12 countries, the exhibition shows the art of printmaking from a contemporary perspective.

The printmaking genre has a rich history. When talking about this art form, most people might think about traditional printmaking, for example, Ukiyo-e from Japan and woodblock New Year's prints from China. The exhibit demonstrates that there are more possibilities in printmaking.

The exhibition is co-curated by Fang Xiaolong and Chinese-American Fred Liang, whilst printmaker Lu Zhiping acts as the academic director.

"We intend to explore printmaking in the context of contemporary art," says Fang. "Whether it is a traditional lithograph, a copper plate etching, or an emerging digital print – which is still controversial – they interpret the artists' thoughts in the present."

Exhibition shows printmaking from contemporary perspective
Ti Gong

The exhibition intends to explore printmaking in the context of contemporary art.

The artists transfer the world they see into their works through various types of printmaking experiments.

An array of Chinese artists are displaying their artwork at the exhibition. Lu, for example, presents two screen-printings that feature vases depicted in an abstract way. He is also showing three pieces of installation artwork, including two chairs and a printing press, which are adorned with a layer of black, white, and gray print pasted on their surfaces.

Japanese artist Ryuta Suzuki, who lives in Suzhou, presents three woodblock prints, which utilize Japanese pigments and Japanese and Chinese paper. He offers his own reflections on the social environment and cultural structure through his works.

The exhibition also features artists from European and North American countries, including Kiki Smith from the United States and Ingrid Ledent from Belgium.

Employing a plethora of printmaking techniques, the artists from different backgrounds demonstrate their shared commitment to further the language and tradition of printmaking.

Curator Liang said that the exhibition explores the versatility and material nature of printmaking as a meaningful reflection upon contemporary, societal and individual ethos. He thinks their works are reflective of both the personal and universal while underscoring the interaction between individuals and societies.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through September 22, 9am-4:30pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Hongqiao Museum of Contemporary Art

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Museum of Contemporary Art
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     