Exhibition shows printmaking from contemporary perspective

An exhibition entitled "Mirror Inflection – 2021 International Printmaking Exhibition" is underway at the Hongqiao Museum of Contemporary Art through September 22.

Featuring 103 prints and pieces of installation work created by 28 artists from 12 countries, the exhibition shows the art of printmaking from a contemporary perspective.

The printmaking genre has a rich history. When talking about this art form, most people might think about traditional printmaking, for example, Ukiyo-e from Japan and woodblock New Year's prints from China. The exhibit demonstrates that there are more possibilities in printmaking.

The exhibition is co-curated by Fang Xiaolong and Chinese-American Fred Liang, whilst printmaker Lu Zhiping acts as the academic director.

"We intend to explore printmaking in the context of contemporary art," says Fang. "Whether it is a traditional lithograph, a copper plate etching, or an emerging digital print – which is still controversial – they interpret the artists' thoughts in the present."

The artists transfer the world they see into their works through various types of printmaking experiments.

An array of Chinese artists are displaying their artwork at the exhibition. Lu, for example, presents two screen-printings that feature vases depicted in an abstract way. He is also showing three pieces of installation artwork, including two chairs and a printing press, which are adorned with a layer of black, white, and gray print pasted on their surfaces.

Japanese artist Ryuta Suzuki, who lives in Suzhou, presents three woodblock prints, which utilize Japanese pigments and Japanese and Chinese paper. He offers his own reflections on the social environment and cultural structure through his works.

The exhibition also features artists from European and North American countries, including Kiki Smith from the United States and Ingrid Ledent from Belgium.

Employing a plethora of printmaking techniques, the artists from different backgrounds demonstrate their shared commitment to further the language and tradition of printmaking.

Curator Liang said that the exhibition explores the versatility and material nature of printmaking as a meaningful reflection upon contemporary, societal and individual ethos. He thinks their works are reflective of both the personal and universal while underscoring the interaction between individuals and societies.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through September 22, 9am-4:30pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Hongqiao Museum of Contemporary Art

