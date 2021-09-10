Feature / Art & Culture

Creating a besieged world very unlike his own

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:07 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0
Although Lu Yi's exhibition is titled "Strange Tale from a Besieged Fortress," he is never besieged in his own life.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:07 UTC+8, 2021-09-10       0

Although Lu Yi's exhibition is titled "Strange Tale from a Besieged Fortress," Lu is never besieged in his own life.

Featuring a group of acrylic on canvases and wall paintings, the exhibition runs at MOCA Pavilion through September 26.

Curated by Han Bo, it provides a different visual experience for viewers, because Lu has never received any professional art training.

He tends to conjure up a besieged world in dark and dim hues either through trees or buildings – often a vaguely depicted man riding a zebra or standing alone on a street. There is a kind of depression and melancholy wafting over his canvases.

As opposed to artists trained at a university, Lu says he was trained by words, which fused a narrative power into his painting.

"I've been a bit self-isolated since my childhood, and painting is akin to catharsis," he said. "When I was a little boy, I liked daubing by myself for a long time."

Born in 1973 in Beijing, Lu graduated from Fudan University in 1996 where he majored in journalism.

Unlike his paintings, he didn't choose to bind himself with the usual life cycle: work hard to earn money, then buy an apartment and get married.

Perhaps the best way to satiate a free and wild soul is to go out and travel around the world.

Lu said he has been to nearly 30 countries.

"Believe it or not, I might spend half a year wandering around Europe, and the next half year earning money at an advertising company in Beijing," he said.

Lu has a signature name in his painting – teenager.

"I treasure my childhood memories," he said. "Some fragments today are real yet distant, of course. They are so different from what actually happened in the past. Frankly speaking, I don't know whether I am still a boy inside my heart, but I honestly hope so."

Creating a besieged world very unlike his own

"The Last Night on Earth," acrylic on canvas

Exhibition info

Dates: Through September 26, 10am-9pm

Venue: MOCA Pavilion

Address: 215 Nanjing Road W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     