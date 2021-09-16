English artist dials up 'Voice of Yangtze River Delta' with special face mask

Gary Card collaborated on the mask design with radio host Hao Bin to celebrate program launch by China Traffic Radio.

English artist Gary Card has collaborated with popular radio host Hao Bin to design a unique face mask to celebrate China Traffic Radio's launch of the "Voice of Yangtze River Delta" on Thursday.



Its pattern is adapted from one of the iconic images of Card's popular series "Happy Breakfast," which fuses his childhood memories with dynamic colors, pop elements and realistic and abstract images.

Ti Gong

An illustrator, set designer and prop-maker known for a bright and broad aesthetic, Card maintains a high profile by collaborating with big brands such as Comme des Garçons and Adidas.

The artistic mask, in a limited edition of 2,000, will be given free to radio audience members.

"Voice of Yangtze River Delta," the first national radio broadcast serving the Delta, will cover 10 major cities in the region.