﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Panoramic grace of Venice's Grand Canal

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:32 UTC+8, 2021-10-20       0
A solo photography exhibition by French architect Laurent Dequick takes place at M50 Art Park this month, displaying panoramic river views of the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:32 UTC+8, 2021-10-20       0

A solo photography exhibition by French architect Laurent Dequick takes place at M50 Art Park this month, displaying panoramic river views of the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy.

His photos bring people onboard a gondola floating on the 3,800-meter canal and along the two river banks flanked by ancient palaces, churches, theaters and museums.

As an architect and photographer, Dequick has captured all kinds of monuments, venues and sites that serve as incontestable witnesses of history and the cultures of different countries.

Panoramic grace of Venice's Grand Canal
Ti Gong

Architect and photographer Laurent Dequick

During his journey in China, he photographed the Bird's Nest (Beijing National Stadium) and Wangjing SOHO (a complex of three curvilinear asymmetric skyscrapers) in Beijing, and densely populated residential buildings in Hong Kong.

"As you walk down the street, the lights, noises, traffic, hustle and bustle, and mix of smells are so striking that no single shot could capture all of it. So do we have to make choices? I don't think so and I don't want to," Dequick said.

Likewise, he chose to present the Grand Canal in a long scroll way, trying not to miss a tiny detail on the two banks.

He took boat rides in the early morning when there were few tourists, and shot a certain building at least three times.

Choosing from more than 4,500 pictures, Dequick revived the canal and its beautiful landmarks on the east and west banks, including the Punta della Dogana (a 15th-century customs house), Santa Maria della Salute (a Roman Catholic church) and the terraced garden Giardino Papadopoli.

The photo album "Grand Canal," available during the exhibition, is designed in a fold-up, two-sided scroll of 1,920 centimeters long, displaying the details of buildings, boats, streets, shops and pedestrians on the Grand Canal and its banks.

Panoramic grace of Venice's Grand Canal
Ti Gong

The Punta della Dogana (a 15th-century customs house) along the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy


Exhibition info

Dates: Through October 30, 1-5pm

Venue: CMYK Art Space

Address: Room 212, Bldg 4, 50 Moganshan Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Venice
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     