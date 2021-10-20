Panoramic grace of Venice's Grand Canal

A solo photography exhibition by French architect Laurent Dequick takes place at M50 Art Park this month, displaying panoramic river views of the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy.

His photos bring people onboard a gondola floating on the 3,800-meter canal and along the two river banks flanked by ancient palaces, churches, theaters and museums.

As an architect and photographer, Dequick has captured all kinds of monuments, venues and sites that serve as incontestable witnesses of history and the cultures of different countries.

Ti Gong

During his journey in China, he photographed the Bird's Nest (Beijing National Stadium) and Wangjing SOHO (a complex of three curvilinear asymmetric skyscrapers) in Beijing, and densely populated residential buildings in Hong Kong.

"As you walk down the street, the lights, noises, traffic, hustle and bustle, and mix of smells are so striking that no single shot could capture all of it. So do we have to make choices? I don't think so and I don't want to," Dequick said.

Likewise, he chose to present the Grand Canal in a long scroll way, trying not to miss a tiny detail on the two banks.

He took boat rides in the early morning when there were few tourists, and shot a certain building at least three times.

Choosing from more than 4,500 pictures, Dequick revived the canal and its beautiful landmarks on the east and west banks, including the Punta della Dogana (a 15th-century customs house), Santa Maria della Salute (a Roman Catholic church) and the terraced garden Giardino Papadopoli.

The photo album "Grand Canal," available during the exhibition, is designed in a fold-up, two-sided scroll of 1,920 centimeters long, displaying the details of buildings, boats, streets, shops and pedestrians on the Grand Canal and its banks.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through October 30, 1-5pm

Venue: CMYK Art Space

Address: Room 212, Bldg 4, 50 Moganshan Road