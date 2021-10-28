Capturing the spirit and optimism of Shanghai women

A portrait photography exhibition by He Zhaoya is in full swing at Sinan Mansions, a garden-house complex in downtown Shanghai. Featuring 30 women who live and work in the city, the show is a continuation of He's photography series she started some 20 years ago, focusing on the charm of women in Shanghai.

With black polka dots in different sizes taped on the cream-marble floor, the showroom not only emits a modern sense of aesthetics, but also absorbs the viewers into the characters in the white photo frames hanging on the walls.

Ranging in age from 20-somethings to septuagenarians, the women featured in He's photos are known by locals as "newcomers in Shanghai." Though not born and raised in Shanghai, many of them have gained a fair foothold in the city, relying on their hard work, perseverance and confidence.

Among them is Wang Wannan, 26, a Yueju Opera performer. Born in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, Wang came to Shanghai when she was 14 years old. She is now an emerging performer in the Xu school, one of the six Yueju Opera vocal schools widely recognized for its young male roles.

The oldest is Wang Enduo, 77, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Sciences who moved to Shanghai 55 years ago. Born in Chongqing during the turmoil of World War II, she pursued her studies at Qufu Teachers College in Shandong Province, and eventually became the first graduate student at the Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry after the "cultural revolution" (1966-76). Today, she is recognized as one of the top-10 scientists in biomedical research in China.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › He Zhaoya's photographic works in the “Shanghai Women” series Ti Gong



Ti Gong



Ti Gong



Ti Gong



Ti Gong

Coming from a wide range of professions and backgrounds in art, culture and science, the women in front of He's lens either stand or sit against a backdrop brimming with optimism and spirit, each of which is a recent "wanghong (Internet celebrity) site" for shutterbugs and selfie takers.

"I checked Xiaohongshu (a popular life-sharing social media platform) for some ideas," said He, 68, who went to inspect the views, lights and best shooting angles in person before taking her female friends to the sites.

"All I need is a moment, but before that I did my homework to make sure each site matches up with the mental capacity and temperament of the woman I see in her based on her profession, hobbies and pastimes."

Ti Gong

In the photo series, you see the China Pavilion, a prominent architectural landmark during the 2010 Shanghai World Expo; the World Expo Museum, built seven years later; Tsutaya Books in Columbia Circle – a historical compound with restored structures from the 1920s; the West Bund Art Center, known for its huge potential as a cultural hub for art, fashion and performance events; and the newly opened Changfeng Park Station along Metro Line 15.

"Having settled down in the city with decent careers, homes and families, these women brought with them not only their experiences and competencies in their workplace, but also an infusion of new ideas and new blood for a better tomorrow," said He, whose previous "Shanghai Women" photography show five years ago focused mainly on native Shanghai women in alleyways and shikumen (stone-gate) houses.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through November 7, 10am-6pm

Venue: Sinan Mansions

Address: No. 1, 507 Fuxing Rd M.