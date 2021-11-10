Shanghai Art Exhibition 2021 the biggest since its inception

With 482 artworks featured across a range of styles, the 11th biennial event has opened at China Art Museum.

The 11th Shanghai Art Exhibition, the largest since its inception in 2001, is underway at China Art Museum through January 5.

Held every two years, the event is widely recognized as one of the most influential exhibitions in the city. It aims to reflect the latest accomplishments of the local art community.

This year, the exhibition features 482 artworks selected from 1,973 entries, varying from ink-wash painting, canvas, print, sculpture, watercolor and gouache to installation, digital art and animation.

According to Ding She, secretary-general at Shanghai Artists Association, the theme of this year's exhibition involves the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

"We want to reflect the openness and inclusiveness of this art platform," Ding said. "This year, the exhibition has included a wider geographic scope, attracting more artists from the Yangtze River Delta. They cover nearly 25 percent of all artists at the exhibition."

Shen Xuejiang, a veteran print artist, said: "Some new faces have emerged, and I am quite interested to see some art pieces focused on current life and society with a zeitgeist."

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through January 5

Venue: China Art Museum

