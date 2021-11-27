Exhibition displays 'fluidity' in coastal area

Featuring canvas, sculpture, installation, video and digital artwork created by 20 well-known artists, the "Exhibition of Contemporary Art in Shanghai: Fluidity" is on display.

Perhaps there is no other title more suitable than "fluidity" for an art exhibition in Lingang, an area on the shores of the East China Sea.



Featuring canvas, sculpture, installation, video and digital artwork created by 20 well-known and active artists from both home and abroad, the "2021 Exhibition of Contemporary Art in Shanghai: Fluidity" is being held at Lingang Contemporary Art Museum in the Pudong New Area through December 19.

"This exhibition translates Lingang's (coastal geographic) features through the creativity and innovation of the participating artists," said Fu Jun, curator of the exhibition.



In her eyes, the main traits of "fluidity" are mobility, variability and a non-fixed nature.



"Fluidity represents an amazing ability to flow, bypass or dissolve obstacles. To be more specific, flow has the quality of vividness with infinite energy. However, it also brings a sense of uncertainty and impermanence," Fu explained.

Using various media and artistic languages, the participating artists interpreted the theme of "fluidity" in a diverse and three-dimensional manner from varied perspectives, methods, thoughts and images.

The artists use a more visual and intuitive language to envelop visitors in a "fluid environment" when stepping into the exhibition hall. For example, Xu Bacheng uses the latest modern technology to create a striking landscape of ocean tides in his new-media work "Tide."

Ti Gong

In "Moving Moon," Shen Lieyi uses a mirror made of polished acrylic to reflect the rippling of water to conjure up an ink-wash-like effect.

In Liu Jianhua's "Breathing Landscape," the work itself resembles a painting on a shelf at first sight, yet upon closer inspection, visitors find out that it is purely a ceramic work. This poetic title "Breathing Landscape" gives a dynamic imagery for the original solid work, adding a "flowing atmosphere" in a static space.

Another highlight of the exhibition is a work created by Nici Jost, a Swiss artist whose work involves her study of the color of pink. According to her, pink is the color of the intestine, a common component of all people, regardless of skin color, body figure, race or gender. Pink symbolizes the human body, pores and internal organs.

People's understanding of pink actually has cultural influences, indicating that "concept also features fluidity, not fixed, because no concept is ever the same and no stereotype cannot be eradicated,"Jost said.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through December 19 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Lingang Contemporary Art Museum

Address: 2/F, 418 Shuiyun Rd, Pudong New Area