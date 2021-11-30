﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

'Evoked by Ink' exhibition shows modern side of ancient art

"Evoked by Ink," an exhibition at the UOB Art Gallery, features nearly 20 works created by four Chinese artists renowned for their pursuit of Chinese contemporary ink art.
"Evoked by Ink," an exhibition under way at the UOB Art Gallery in Shanghai through January 8, features nearly 20 works created by Wang Dongling, He Saibang, Han Feng and Qiu Anxiong, four Chinese artists renowned for their pursuit of Chinese contemporary ink art.

"Manual of Painting 21" by Han Feng

Ink art has long been an important part of Chinese traditional art. Brushwork and ink are the core of Chinese ink-wash painting and calligraphy that have distinguished themselves as two special visual resources in the past 5,000 years in the East.

However, with dramatic changes in the society and the impact of modernity, ink art has undergone a process of re-inspection, pondering and reforming.

Wrapped in the collision and fusion of various art concepts, Chinese contemporary artists try to extend the scope of ink art. Thus it becomes an aesthetic inclination, rather than an art medium, as to whether paper, canvas, video or installation, all reflect the modernity of social life and culture.

"Evoked by Ink" mirrors the focus on contemporary ink art by the international art community in recent years.

"A Short Song Ballad" by Wang Dongling

Wang's "A Short Song Ballad" and "Dao De Jing" are two profound pieces. At first sight, the random brushwork in its chaotic manner resembles an abstract painting, yet at the same time also reminds viewers of traces of Chinese calligraphy. Born in 1945, Wang is a veteran calligrapher who understands perfectly the charm of the curves in traditional Chinese calligraphy.

Another example goes to artwork created by He. The artist leaves a vast emptiness on the arrangement of the painting except for some simple outlines of his impression of ordinary life and people. Here, the artist fully reveals the richness of lines fused with an intellectual taste.

"Figure" by He Saibang

Exhibition info

Dates: Through January 8

Venue: UOB Art Gallery

Address: 116 Yincheng Road, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
