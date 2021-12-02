﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

From darkness to a bright future

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
The exhibition "Tangle of Revolution and Political Soul" explores humans' inner space of upsets, desires and worries, hoping to find a way out of the fear.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0

The exhibition "Tangle of Revolution and Political Soul," in full swing at Shanghai Space & Gallery Association, explores humans' inner space of upsets, desires and worries, hoping to find a way out of the fear so that we can regain our sovereignty, especially after the global pandemic.

The exhibition is curated by Lu Mingjun, who has a doctorate in history and is a researcher at Fudan University's School of Philosophy. On display are artworks from more than 30 artists, ranging from paintings, photos, videos and performances to site-specific sculptures and installations. The works are presented in five sections to form a grand narrative, telling the story of how humanity is striving to go from primordial chaos and darkness to a bright future.

The performance video "Plantain Trees" shows artist Tong Wenmin standing in a plantain patch after the plants were burned. She moves slowly and shakes violently, practicing a mysterious ritual to beckon the lost souls to return.

Li Nu's video "Migration" echoes that of Tong's. He wore a cotton jacket with a hand-painted car license plate "Sichuan AD4445" on the back and ran for three days on the highways of Beijing. He got lost in the city – a giant concrete jungle.

Song Yuanyuan's oil painting "Come on Pigs No.1" continues the classic fairy tale "Three Piglets" after they have defeated the big bad wolf and defended their home. For Song, the story isn't over yet. He depicts how the pigs live after the victory – happily and dully. The celebration party never ends, and their new enemy – emptiness – lurks in beer bottles, ashtrays and dirty dishes.

Can humans find a permanent spiritual shelter on Earth? The answer is no, as there's probably nowhere to hide. Xu Zhen's installation "Safe House A" is a camping tent. With a pair of crosses erected on top of the structure, the tent resembles a Christian church for emergencies.

Xu's installation exemplifies the so-called "faith" in modern times. An easily transportable tent tentatively provides a spiritual home with little sense of security. The temporary nature of a tent and eternity of faith both consolidate and work against each other, imbuing the installation with a mild sense of absurdity.

From darkness to a bright future
Ti Gong

"Tangle of Revolution and Political Soul" displays artworks ranging from paintings, photos, videos and performances to site-specific sculptures and installations.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through January 16 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Shanghai Space & Gallery Association

Address: 3/F, 3 Zhongshan Road E1

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     