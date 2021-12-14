Normandie Apartments: More than an Internet sensation

A signature work by architect Laszlo Hudec, Normandie Apartments is often referred to as the "little Flatiron" in reference to the famous New York skyscraper which it resembles.

In the sixth episode of Qiao Shanghai, Michelle Qiao treats her audience with a visit to the building as she is not only the author of "Shanghai Wukang Road," but also a resident of the area who passes the Normandie Apartments almost every day.

As the building and Wukang Road have become landmarks of Shanghai in recent years, dozens of cultural events take place here. Michelle also shows her experience in participating the "19 Wukang Road," an immersive drama held by Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center recently.

Today the Normandie Apartments has a variety of stores including a bookstore, a cafe, a gallery and a hair salon.