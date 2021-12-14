Feature / Art & Culture

Normandie Apartments: More than an Internet sensation

Qiao Zhengyue
Yang Yang
Tang Dafei
Qiao Zhengyue Yang Yang Tang Dafei
  15:03 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
A signature work by architect Laszlo Hudec, Normandie Apartments is often referred to as the "little Flatiron" in reference to the famous New York skyscraper which it resembles.
Qiao Zhengyue
Yang Yang
Tang Dafei
Qiao Zhengyue Yang Yang Tang Dafei
  15:03 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
Directed by Tang Dafei. Shot by Tang Dafei. Edited by Tang Dafei. Subtitles by Yang Yang.

The Normandie Apartments is perhaps the most famous building on Wukang Road and is getting viral on social media in recent years. A signature work by architect Laszlo Hudec, the building is often referred to as the "little Flatiron" in reference to the famous New York skyscraper which it resembles.

In the sixth episode of Qiao Shanghai, Michelle Qiao treats her audience with a visit to the building as she is not only the author of "Shanghai Wukang Road," but also a resident of the area who passes the Normandie Apartments almost every day.

As the building and Wukang Road have become landmarks of Shanghai in recent years, dozens of cultural events take place here. Michelle also shows her experience in participating the "19 Wukang Road," an immersive drama held by Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center recently.

Today the Normandie Apartments has a variety of stores including a bookstore, a cafe, a gallery and a hair salon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Wukang Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     