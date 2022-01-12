Breaking familiar reality's hypnotic trance

UCCA Lab presents "Detachment" at Taikoo Li Qiantan in the Pudong New Area, an immersive audio-visual experience for art lovers.

A defining feature of UCCA's cultural presence, UCCA Lab is collaborating with Chinese contemporary artist Liu Di and rock band Mandarin to create a world detached from reality.

Inspired by the Elysium noted in the band's single "Cradle Song," the interactive space features contemporary music and art exploring the relationship of nature, humans and technology.

Through a tunnel with projected animals on the walls comes the highlight of the exhibition – "Room" – created by Liu where visitors can interact with the installation using designated controllers for different sound effects.

He believes that "by violating the rules of common sense, we can break the hypnotic trance induced by familiar reality."

A graduate of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, one of the most prestigious art academies in the world, Liu uses digitally manipulated photographs to examine the friction between the natural world and urban residents in China.

In the final section, UCCA Lab partners with PORTS and presents project "PORTS Metaverse." Designed by Guo Yiyin and Amir Khorasany, the project pays homage to American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart and Jane Goodall, the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, and combines futuristic images, the universe and fashion.

Song Xinyi

Courtesy of UCCA Lab

Exhibition info

Dates: Through January 16, 10am-10pm

Tickets: Free

Venue: C-L1-04, "Detachment" Art Space, Taikoo Li Qiantan

前滩太古里"抽离"艺术空间

Address: 500 Dongyu Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东新区东育路500号