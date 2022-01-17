Feature / Art & Culture

Expressing youth in myriad ways via different angles

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:00 UTC+8, 2022-01-17       0
"Youth Territory: Group Exhibition of Emerging Artists" features 70 artworks, ranging from sculptures and paintings to installations and multimedia, created by eight young artists.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:00 UTC+8, 2022-01-17       0

"Youth Territory: Group Exhibition of Emerging Artists" is currently under way at Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery through March 27.

Youth is like a dream, yearning for a bright future with infinite possibilities.

The exhibition features 70 artworks, ranging from sculptures and paintings to installations and multimedia, created by eight young artists.

According to Zhong Ying, curator of the exhibition, these young artists are about the same age, yet they try to express youth in various ways through different angles.

"Youth, no matter when and how it's mentioned, is like a mirror to reflect ourselves. Through all the ambitious words or lies in those days of youth, we 'fuel' our lives," said Zhong.

On closer inspection of the label beside these artworks, visitors see artists' names such as "Southisland," "Fish like a dog" and "RS." Perhaps this is another way of defining themselves as young and alternative artists.

Expressing youth in myriad ways via different angles

"Tian Ya Fang Cao Hotel" created by RS with spray paint, acrylic and oil painting sticks

For example, Southisland often depicts ordinary things or moments in life, sometimes reflecting a daze or thought like a small character in a gouache (opaque watercolor) painting, conjuring up a sadness in the air.

For Mochi.K: "To live in this world, it is inevitable to hide our true thoughts whether you like it or not."

Animals she draws hide either their heads or facial expressions, as if to conceal their true identities in human society.

"This is a metaphor for ourselves. Each creature is struggling to live in a resigned way. But for me, it is such a life that isn't bad." Mochi.K said.

One of the highlights is the paper sculpture created by Xie Daling called "I, after 50 years." Consisting of a small hut with several rooms where each small room captures a certain scene from life, implying the artist's yearning for new possibilities in life.

Expressing youth in myriad ways via different angles

Mochi.K's "Salute to this world that we need to hide our real thoughts"

Exhibition info

Dates: Through March 27 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery

外滩18号久事艺术空间

Address: 2F, 18 Zhongshan Road E1

中山东一路18号2层

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     