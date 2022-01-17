Expressing youth in myriad ways via different angles

"Youth Territory: Group Exhibition of Emerging Artists" features 70 artworks, ranging from sculptures and paintings to installations and multimedia, created by eight young artists.

Youth is like a dream, yearning for a bright future with infinite possibilities.

The exhibition features 70 artworks, ranging from sculptures and paintings to installations and multimedia, created by eight young artists.

According to Zhong Ying, curator of the exhibition, these young artists are about the same age, yet they try to express youth in various ways through different angles.

"Youth, no matter when and how it's mentioned, is like a mirror to reflect ourselves. Through all the ambitious words or lies in those days of youth, we 'fuel' our lives," said Zhong.

On closer inspection of the label beside these artworks, visitors see artists' names such as "Southisland," "Fish like a dog" and "RS." Perhaps this is another way of defining themselves as young and alternative artists.

For example, Southisland often depicts ordinary things or moments in life, sometimes reflecting a daze or thought like a small character in a gouache (opaque watercolor) painting, conjuring up a sadness in the air.

For Mochi.K: "To live in this world, it is inevitable to hide our true thoughts whether you like it or not."

Animals she draws hide either their heads or facial expressions, as if to conceal their true identities in human society.

"This is a metaphor for ourselves. Each creature is struggling to live in a resigned way. But for me, it is such a life that isn't bad." Mochi.K said.

One of the highlights is the paper sculpture created by Xie Daling called "I, after 50 years." Consisting of a small hut with several rooms where each small room captures a certain scene from life, implying the artist's yearning for new possibilities in life.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through March 27 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery

外滩18号久事艺术空间

Address: 2F, 18 Zhongshan Road E1

中山东一路18号2层