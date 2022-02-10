Feature / Art & Culture

Morphing green health codes into sculptures

The lüma Exhibition at Cang Art Museum showcases green horse sculptures created by Pan Yi Digital Art Studio through March 7.
Since Alipay initiated the health code system in February 2020, showing the green code in public spaces has become a common occurrence in people's daily lives. Due to recent COVID-19 cases in Hangzhou, the green code has evolved into a symbol of looking forward to a better, healthier future in the city.

The lüma Exhibition at Cang Art Museum showcases green horse sculptures created by Pan Yi Digital Art Studio through March 7.

"Green Horse," which sounds similar to "green health code" in Chinese, has developed into a metaphor for health and good conditions.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak in Hangzhou has led residents to post green horse images on social media to pray for good luck.

Each Alipay user has been given a colored QR health code. A red code indicates the holder is a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case; a yellow code indicates a close contact; a green one means no contact with any cases.

At the exhibition, visitors can feel the textures of five 2.3-meter-high, green horse sculptures. Organizers hope to provide a multi-dimensional sensory experience.

Five 2.3-meter-high, green horse sculptures are on display to provide a multi-dimensional sensory experience at the exhibition.

At the same time, 37-centimeter-high green horses assume the lovable aspect of the sculptures. Organizers filmed the creation process, which is screened at the exhibition, helping visitors better understand the metaphor of green horses.

Green Horse is also part of the International Youth Experimental Art Project initiated by Cang Art Museum in 2022.

Covering an area of 2,000 square meters, the museum focuses on contemporary Chinese art and avant-garde designers, building a platform for cross-border artistic cooperation.

Located at the core of the Zhijiang Cultural Industry Belt, the Xiangshan Art Commune is established by Xihu District to lead the development of the creative and cultural industry and become a focal point for artists across the country.

Comprised of 64 buildings and spreading over 36 hectares, the commune creates a cluster effect with galleries, creative studios and art-themed parks. The complex is divided into five section, including the international art exchange center, art education, creative and cultural finance, celebrities' studios and digital media. In addition to the art industry, it will also develop leisure tourism and commerce.

A 37-centimeter-high green horse assumes the lovable aspect of the sculpture.

lüma Exhibition

Dates: Through March 7, closed on Mondays

Admission: Free

Address: E1, Xiangshan Art Commune, Zhuantang Subdistrict

转塘街道象山艺术公社E1

